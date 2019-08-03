200727 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Series of Live Stream Town Hall Q&A Meetings via Facebook Live Archdiocese of Santa Fe Official More>
200727 Archbishop John C. Wester Thanks Jesuits for 152 Years of Service to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe
200727 Arzobispo John C. Wester agradece a los Jesuitas por 152 años de servicio a la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe
200715 The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is Recipient of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act
200715 Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe recibe asistencia bajo la Ley de Ayuda, Alivio y Seguridad Económica por Coronavirus (CARES por sus siglas en inglés)
200709 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Series of Live Stream Town Hall Q&A Meetings via Facebook Live
200709 El Arzobispo John C. Wester será anfitrión de una serie de Reuniones Comunitarias a través de Facebook en vivo
200630 NMCCB New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Support The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Stance Calling the Supreme Court's June Medical Services v. Russo Decision A Continued Cruel Precedent of Prioritizing Abortion Business Interests Over Women's Health and Safety
200629 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Town Hall, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. MT on Facebook Live
Arzobispo John C. Wester lleva a cabo Reunión Comunitaria vía Facebook en vivo el miércoles 1 de julio, 2020 a las 6:00 p.m. (MST)
200619 Archbishop John C. Wester on Supreme Court Decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and a Call to Action
200619 Declaración del Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre la decisión de la Corte Suprema sobre la Acción Diferida para los llegados en la Infancia (DACA) y un llamado a la Acción
20200615 Archbishop John C. Wester Supports Archbishop Wilton Gregory's Stance Against Use of Sacred Sites for Political Gain
200615 Arzobispo John C. Wester apoya la postura del Arzobispo Wilton Gregory contra la utilización de sitios sagrados para fines políticos
200601 Archbishop John C. Wester Urges the Faithful to Participate in Prayer & Action for Racial Justice
200601 Arzobispo John C. Wester insta a los Fieles a Participar en Oración y Acción por la Justicia Racial
200524 Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Two Seminarians to the Transitional Diaconate and One Seminarian to the Priesthood
Arzobispo John C. Wester Ordenará a dos Seminaristas al Diaconado Transitorio y a un Seminarista al Sacerdocio
200515 Archbishop Wester's Op-Ed: COVID Crisis Exposes the Need for a Legalization of the Nation's Immigrants
200515 La pandemia muestra que la legalización de los inmigrantes es necesaria
200514 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester Announces Directives for the Public Celebration of the Eucharist Beginning May 16-17, 2020
200514 Comunicado de Prensa: Arzobispo Wester anuncia las directivas para la celebración pública de la Eucaristía a partir del 16 y 17 de mayo de 2020
200430 News Release: Archbishop Wester Invites the Faithful to Join Him & U.S. Bishops for the Reconsecration to the Care of Our Blessed Mother, Mary, Mother of Our Church
200430 Comunicado de Prensa: Arzobispo Wester invita a los fieles a unirse a él y a los obispos de los EE.UU. para la Renovación de la Consagración al cuidado de nuestra Madre, la Santísima Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia
200423 ASF Files Lawsuit Against U. S. Small Business Administration
200423 La Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe presenta demanda en contra la Administración de Pequeños Negocios de EE. UU.
200416 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester Encourages People of Good Will to "Stay the Course"
El Arzobispo John C. Wester anima a la gente de buena voluntad a "mantener el rumbo"
200331 News Release: This Week, HOME Is the Holy Place
200331 Comunicado de Prensa: En esta Semana Santa, hagamos de nuestro HOGAR el espacio sagrado
200325 News Release: Pope Frances to Grant Plenary Indulgence Before Imparting
The Extraordinary Urbi et Orbi Blessing
200325 Comunicado de Prensa: Papa Francisco ofrecerá Indulgencia Plenaria antes de impartir bendición extraordinaria Urbi et Orbi
200324 Letter from Archbishop Wester on Upcoming Paschal Liturgical Guidelines During the Coronavirus Situation
Attention: All liturgies are to be celebrated without physical participation of the faithful. The faithful should be informed of the times of celebration so that they can prayerfully unite themselves in their homes. until further notice.
200324 Normas Litúrgicas Próximas durante la situación del Coronavirus
Atención: Las liturgias deben ser celebradas sin la participación física de los fieles.
Los fieles deben ser informados de los tiempos de celebración para que puedan unirse en oración desde sus hogares.
200323 Archbishop Wester's Letter on Plenary Indulgence During COVID-19 and General Absolution
20.03.16 New Release: Santuario de Chimayo / Tome Hill Pilgrimages Postponed Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
20.03.16 Comunicado de Prensa: Peregrinaciones al Santuario de Chimayó y al Cerro de Tomé se han pospuesto debido a la Pandemia del Coronavirus (COVID-19)
20.03.16 Pastoral Letter: Navigating Through the COVID-19 Pandemic in Faith
20.03.16 Carta Pastoral: Navegando en Fe a través de la Pandemia de COVID-19
20.03.13 News Release: Letter to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Concerning Restrictions Due to COVID-19
20.03.13 Comunicado de Prensa: Carta de la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe sobre restricciones debidas al COVID-19
20.03.12 NEWS RELEASE: ASF Epidemiology Procedure Response
20.03.12 Comunicado de Prensa: Respuesta arquidiocesana sobre procedimientos epidemiológicos
2020.03.03 STATEMENT: Liturgical Practices During the 2020 Flu Season and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-2019) Outbreak
20.02.07 NMCCB STATEMENT: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Support
Red Flag Gun Bill (SB 5) for Extreme Risk
20.01.14 NEWS RELEASE: Sanctity of Life Awareness and Unity Day, Wednesday, January 22, 2020
20.01.09 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Calls Convocation for Lay Ministers
20.01.07 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Issues Directives Regarding Liturgical Practices During the 2020 Influenza Season
19.09.09 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Calls for Healing Among Peoples and Cautions About A Crisis of Compassion
19.09.09 PASTORAL LETTER: Hope and Healing Among Peoples
19.08.06 STATEMENT: A Clarion Call to Unite as a Nation Against Domestic Terrorism, Violence and Racism
19.07.01 STATEMENT: Implementation Directives for Pope Francis's Apostolic Letter, You Are the Light of the World (Vos Estis Lux Mundi)
19.06.26 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Celebrate Two Masses for the Victims of the Tragic Bus Accident Claiming Two Lives, Injuring 13
19.06.24 Second Victim of Yesterday's Tragic Bus Accident Identified as ASF Seminarian
19.06.14 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Requests Prayers for Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
19.05.31 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Two Seminarians to Priesthood
19.05.09 NEWS RELEASE: Pope Francis Issues Global Mandatory Reporting Law for Sexual Abuse and Cover-up, Vos estis lux mundi
19.05.08 NEWS RELEASE: St. Jean Vianney Relic Pilgrimage, May 9, 2019
19.03.13 Mayor Keller, Archbishop Wester, Local Charities Call on Albuquerque to Come Together in Support of Asylum Seekers
19.03.08 NEWS RELEASE: Order on Proof of Claim - Bar Date
Sexual Abuse Proof of Claim
Notice of Deadline for Filing Claims Relating to or Arising from Sexual Abuse
19.02.15 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Joins Border Bishops and Other Prelates in Opposition to Further Construction of a Border Wall
19.02.14 NMCCB PRAYER VIGIL: For the Protection of Life and the Dignity of the Human Being
19.02.08 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Appeals for Greater Understanding
19.02.07 NMCCB STATEMENT: NMCCB Supports a Consistent Ethic of Life
19.01.31 NMCCB URGENT ACTION ALERT: Oppose New Mexico HB 51, the Decriminalize Abortion Bill, Hearing Friday, February 1, 2019, 1:30 P.M.
19.01.27 NMCCB URGENT ACTION ALERT: Oppose New Mexico HB 90, the Assisted Suicide Bill, Hearing Monday, January 28, 2019, 8:30 A.M.
New Mexico Coalition Against Assisted Suicide Information Sheet
19.01.23 STATEMENT: Regarding the Paid Advertisement Published in the Albuquerque Journal, January 22, 2019 Entitled "An Open Letter from New Mexico Faith Leaders 'We Support a Woman's Decision About Abortion'"
19.01.17 NMCCB STATEMENT: Opposition to New Mexico House Bill 90
19.01.14 Directives Regarding Liturgical Practices During the 2019 Flu Season
18.11.30 Frequently Asked Questions About Reorganization
18.11.29 STATEMENT from Archbishop John C. Wester
18.11.29 MEDIA ADVISORY - PRESS CONFERENCE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Make Important Announcement
18.11.28 NEWS RELEASE: Archdiocese of Santa Fe Cooperates with Law Enforcement Investigation Regarding Marvin Archuleta and Sabine Griego
18.11.01 STATEMENT: To The People of The Archdiocese of Santa Fe on the Recent Notification to the Archdiocese of Santa FeRegarding Two Accused Priests: Albert Chavez and Jerome Coyle
18.10.30 STATEMENT: We Stand In Solidarity with the Jewish Community
18.10.29 NOTICE: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Object to Use of Bishops' Statements/Letters for Political Advertising
18.09.21 STATEMENT: On the Arrest and Indictment of Fr. Arthur J. Perrault
18.09.05 STATEMENT: On the State of New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s Investigation More> En Español>
18.08.31 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement On Support of Victims and Our Call to Follow Christ More> En Español>
18.08.22 Archbishop John C. Wester’s Letter On the Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal More> En Español>
18.07.31 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement On the Retirement of the Entrada de Don Diego de Vargas More>
Rev. Franklin D. Pretto-Ferro (retired), board member, Los Caballeros de Vargas; Tomas Baca-Gutierrez, President of Los Caballeros de Vargas; Alicia Ortega, Executive Director, All Pueblo Council of Governors; Regis Pecos, Co-director of the Santa Fe Indian School Leadership Institute; Mayor Allen Weber, City of Santa Fe; Manuel Garcia, board member, Los Caballeros de Vargas; Melissa Mascareñas, President, Santa Fe Fiesta, Inc.; Allen Sánchez, Executive Director, New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops |Photo by Jarel LaPan Hill
|
18.06.23 View video of Archbishop John C. Wester’s address on 6/23/18 at the United Against Family Separation Event,National Hispanic Cultural Center |Albuquerque, NM | https://youtu.be/TtR5q6dq9_Y
18.06.18 Video Message from Archbishop John C. Wester Expressing Urgency in the Reversal of U. S. Policy Separating Families. "Please, Mr. President, have a heart." More>
18.06.15 NMCCB -Statement: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Express Urgency in Reversal of Policy Separating Families More> En Español>
Archdiocese of Santa Fe's People of God
The Official Magazine of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
The entire publication is available at each parish church the second week of each month. The magazine is not published in July.
Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Press Releases
From the Office of Communications/Social Media.
Catholic News Service
National news agency specializing in reporting religion.
One of the primary sources of national and world news that appears in the U.S. Catholic press.
Mi Casa Es Su Casa Newsletter
Monthly newsletter from the Office of Hispanic Ministry.
Native American Ministry Newsletter
Quarterly newsletter from the Native American Ministry
PMD Express Newsletter
Monthly newsletter for the Pastoral Ministries Offices.
To Inform Parishes and Schools of Events and Services Offered by the PMD.
United States Conference of Bishops News Releases